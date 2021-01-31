Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $3.59 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NML. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,476,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 967,278 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 386.0% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 490,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 389,468 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1,706.9% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 306,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 289,287 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 486,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 181,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 127,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.