Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00089880 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000946 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00015898 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.00349785 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00037121 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000217 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

USDN is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.