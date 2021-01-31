Neutrino USD (USDN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.24 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $116.20 million and $2.24 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002939 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00131859 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00266354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00066840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066489 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 116,921,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,921,339 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

