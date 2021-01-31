Neutron (NTRN) Price Up 12.7% This Week

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a total market cap of $109,446.29 and approximately $11.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00037647 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00044519 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

