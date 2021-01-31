New Potomac Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.8% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,380,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,060. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

