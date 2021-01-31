New Potomac Partners LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.12. 1,598,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,499. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01.

