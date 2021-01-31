New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) Short Interest Update

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,000 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 944,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Providence Acquisition by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get New Providence Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NPA opened at $13.50 on Friday. New Providence Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.