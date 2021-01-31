New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,965 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of DISH Network worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 26.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 12.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $29.02 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $42.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

