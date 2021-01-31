New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Eaton Vance worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EV. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at $10,192,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

EV stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $451.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

