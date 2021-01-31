New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Lumentum worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

LITE stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,078.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

