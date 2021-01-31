New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Old Republic International worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

