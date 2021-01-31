New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.52 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Sealed Air worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 31.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,384.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

