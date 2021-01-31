New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Quidel worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 588.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after buying an additional 370,231 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 49.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 302,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,326,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2,433.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after purchasing an additional 256,932 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 209.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 266,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,463,000 after purchasing an additional 180,433 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.33.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $250.97 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $72.99 and a one year high of $306.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.35.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

