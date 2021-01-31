New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of The Mosaic worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $51,430,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 9,272.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,318,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,633 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,010 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 704.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,199,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 679.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 536,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 467,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

