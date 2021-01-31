New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Iron Mountain worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 38,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.