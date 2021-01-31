New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Mohawk Industries worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 710.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,243,000 after buying an additional 837,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,975,000 after purchasing an additional 813,746 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 68.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 801,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,251,000 after purchasing an additional 326,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,664,000 after purchasing an additional 220,652 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,803 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.43.

NYSE:MHK opened at $143.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average of $112.44. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

