New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of TopBuild worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in TopBuild by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after purchasing an additional 240,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,442,000 after purchasing an additional 114,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 101,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 183,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,747,000 after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD opened at $199.95 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $222.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.04.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

