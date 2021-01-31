New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,700 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Hubbell worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10,459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,591,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,505,000 after buying an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after buying an additional 98,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,201,000 after buying an additional 197,010 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after purchasing an additional 698,701 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Hubbell stock opened at $155.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.54. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $172.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $3,677,630.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,507,866.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

