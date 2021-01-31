New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,788 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of NiSource worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 54.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at $124,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of NI stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

