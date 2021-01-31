Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 7.2% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Terril Brothers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Newmont worth $27,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $72,020,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 16,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,669,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,137. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $325,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,847 shares in the company, valued at $15,992,572.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

