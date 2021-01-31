Newscrypto (NWC) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $17.58 million and approximately $741,797.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00048540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00134464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00276342 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00067992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00038914 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

