Newton Coin Project Hits Market Capitalization of $26,925.45 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $26,925.45 and approximately $451.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 242% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

