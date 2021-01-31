Newton (NEW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.02 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and $1.02 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00131969 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067926 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00267889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038593 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

