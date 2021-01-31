Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) vs. Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Critical Analysis

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Nexa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modern Cinema Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nexa Resources and Modern Cinema Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 2 3 2 0 2.00 Modern Cinema Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexa Resources presently has a consensus target price of $5.65, suggesting a potential downside of 34.53%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Modern Cinema Group.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Modern Cinema Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources -32.17% -3.22% -1.22% Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexa Resources and Modern Cinema Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $2.33 billion 0.49 -$146.63 million $0.36 23.97 Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Modern Cinema Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexa Resources.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Modern Cinema Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, as well as exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg City. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

Modern Cinema Group Company Profile

Modern Cinema Group, Inc., a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation. The company was formerly known as Hemis Corporation and changed its name to Modern Cinema Group, Inc. in September 2015. Modern Cinema Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

