NEXT.coin Price Reaches $0.0352 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $219,009.56 and approximately $5,119.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 51.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,913.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.03 or 0.01212360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00531117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00042071 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008717 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002391 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

