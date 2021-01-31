NEXT Market Capitalization Achieves $11.77 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $11.77 million and approximately $13,877.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00392056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

