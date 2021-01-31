NextDAO Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. NextDAO has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $135,540.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One NextDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00048572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00134416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00277089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00067830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038973 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,817,839,916 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,777,607,807 tokens. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

Buying and Selling NextDAO

NextDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

