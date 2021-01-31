NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,804 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after buying an additional 1,948,406 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,039,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,326,000 after buying an additional 1,461,056 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,802,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,773,000 after buying an additional 1,235,684 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after buying an additional 1,110,348 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $80.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

