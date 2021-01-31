Nexus Trading Up 4.4% This Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Nexus has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $27.03 million and $2.04 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Nexus Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,610,690 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

