NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Up 81% This Week

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One NFTLootBox token can currently be bought for about $44.25 or 0.00134485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $999,921.97 and $742,981.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 81% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00133240 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00272531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00041438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00067262 BTC.

NFTLootBox Token Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

