NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 266,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. Analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

