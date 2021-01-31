NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 266,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.
In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NGM opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.97.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. Analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.
