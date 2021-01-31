NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Holdings Raised by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NICE. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.28. 495,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

