NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.59. 7,166,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $210.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.