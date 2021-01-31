NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 237.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after acquiring an additional 764,076 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 32.6% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,467,000 after acquiring an additional 580,158 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after acquiring an additional 508,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5,779.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,619 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.59. 7,166,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,913. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.20. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $210.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

