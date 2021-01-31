NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.8% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,166,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

