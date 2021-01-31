NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Boosted by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,051 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $862,358,000 after buying an additional 139,857 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693,788 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $840,338,000 after buying an additional 238,209 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after buying an additional 508,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $540,773,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of NKE opened at $133.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

