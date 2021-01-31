Nimiq (NIM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.77 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $30.37 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,873.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.84 or 0.03990545 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.00390498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.44 or 0.01208982 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 81% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.85 or 0.00531894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00411108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00257635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00022543 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,971,926,443 coins and its circulating supply is 7,228,176,443 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

