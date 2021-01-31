Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Short Interest Up 49.8% in January

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the December 31st total of 280,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NINE. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.59. 126,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,527. The company has a market capitalization of $81.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.74. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%. On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

