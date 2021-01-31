Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIO by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSE NIO opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

