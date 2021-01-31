Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 21,672 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

STWD stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,245.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

