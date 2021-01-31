Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 63,885 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 580.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,885 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 9,412.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,952,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 2,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after buying an additional 1,112,191 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1,660.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 398,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after buying an additional 375,742 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,605,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,506,000 after buying an additional 233,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 645,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,104,000 after buying an additional 213,296 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

In other news, President John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,868,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,577,187 shares of company stock worth $604,725,021. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

HLF opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.