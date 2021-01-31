Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 144,778 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 111,166 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.