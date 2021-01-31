Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

REXR stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

