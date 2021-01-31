Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $33.65 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.