Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 225,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,997 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 272,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,798,000 after acquiring an additional 106,335 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY opened at $165.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.86 and its 200 day moving average is $108.97. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $167.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. CSFB started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

