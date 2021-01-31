Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,711 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Cousins Properties worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after buying an additional 2,179,584 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 68.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,826 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,750,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,768,000 after purchasing an additional 553,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,162,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,451,000 after purchasing an additional 548,108 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 78,735.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 291,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 291,323 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUZ. Truist cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

CUZ opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

