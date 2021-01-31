Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,112 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of STAG Industrial worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

STAG stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

