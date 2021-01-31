Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,596 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Americold Realty Trust worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

