Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $187.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $209.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

