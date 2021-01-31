Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

VMC opened at $149.14 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $168.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

